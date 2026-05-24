Delhi behind the scenes

Cockroach costumes, civic message by the Yamuna
A group of young volunteers in Delhi has turned satire into a cleanliness campaign along the Yamuna banks by dressing in oversized cockroach costumes during a waste-cleaning drive. The unusual protest, linked to the viral Cockroach Janta Party trend, quickly gained traction on social media platforms. Volunteers said the act symbolically responded to critics who allegedly compared activists to “cockroaches”. Instead of limiting themselves to online debates, the group used humour and performance to draw attention to pollution, plastic waste and anti-corruption messaging along the riverfront.
Ex-DIP director’s X bio mentions earlier posting
Despite being transferred from Delhi to Mizoram weeks ago, former Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) director Sushil Singh’s personal X account still describes him as “Director DIP”. The account remains active, recently reposting a tweet by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Singh was among three AGMUT cadre IAS officers who were transferred after an order by the Union Home Ministry on March 14. Prashant Kumar has since taken charge as the new DIP director.
Many shades of white in lawyers’ wardrobe
Lawyers in the capital are nowadays complaining about how the summer has increased the expenses of their wardrobe. “Earlier, one black coat used to go with all white shirts, new or old. But since we are unable to keep wearing the coat all the time now, we need more and more shirts in our collection, all white,” one of them said.
Cong strengthens Delhi unit before crucial civic polls
Quick on the heels to keep the flock together, the Delhi unit of Congress undertook a major organisational rejig for the first time in 14 years to accommodate the senior leaders so that they don’t go haywire ahead of next year’s MCD polls. The party feels it will be its most important fight, as it will help them get their vote bank back from AAP. The DPCC became a focal point within the AICC as it formed a 31-member Political Affairs Committee for the first time at the state level across India; appointed 12 and 26 vice presidents and general secretaries, respectively; and one general secretary organisation, taking the total number of leaders to 79 in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The insiders claimed that the move seems odd but is the need of the hour, as these condescending leaders need to be restrained and kept closer.