Delhi behind the scenes

Cong strengthens Delhi unit before crucial civic polls

Quick on the heels to keep the flock together, the Delhi unit of Congress undertook a major organisational rejig for the first time in 14 years to accommodate the senior leaders so that they don’t go haywire ahead of next year’s MCD polls. The party feels it will be its most important fight, as it will help them get their vote bank back from AAP. The DPCC became a focal point within the AICC as it formed a 31-member Political Affairs Committee for the first time at the state level across India; appointed 12 and 26 vice presidents and general secretaries, respectively; and one general secretary organisation, taking the total number of leaders to 79 in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The insiders claimed that the move seems odd but is the need of the hour, as these condescending leaders need to be restrained and kept closer.