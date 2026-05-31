3,765 students miss CUET exam due to technical glitch

NEW DELHI: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) ran into technical glitch on Saturday, with 3,765 students across the country unable to take up the computer-based test. The glitch delayed the start of the examination by over two hours and was cancelled at some centres. The National Testing Agency (NTA) said it will make arrangement for affected students to write the exam on a different date as a one-time measure.

The NTA had earlier stated that all students were able to take the exam, though there were delays. However, affected students took to social media to state that they could not take the exam. Many students who appeared for the test at Adarsh Pariksha Kendra, an examination centre, at Sector 64 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, claimed that their exam was cancelled. Towards the end of the day, the NTA said that hundreds of students had missed the exam.

In an official statement, the agency said, “Earlier today, some centres faced a technical glitch that delayed the start of Shift 1 (Morning shift). The technical service provider, TCS iON, has been asked to conduct a Root-Cause Analysis and submit its report immediately.”

Most candidates were able to take up the exams after the glitch was sorted out, it said. “We understand that 3,765 candidates who were present and had completed biometric registration chose to leave before the exam could restart,” it said.