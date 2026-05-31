After bail, cops help new mom reunite with kin

AHMEDABAD: Jail and legal services authorities of Nadiad and Anand districts in Gujarat recently went beyond the call of duty when they helped a migrant woman, who was lodged in the district jail and abandoned after bail, reunite with her family. The mother of a toddler and a young child needed legal aid, transport, and police protection to meet her family in Madhya Pradesh, and authorities arranged all of that.

The story unfolded inside the Nadiad district jail, where the young mother found herself battling circumstances far beyond her control. Accused in a case, pregnant, separated from her family, and struggling with poverty, she faced one of the most difficult chapters of her life.

Belonging to the Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh, she had migrated to Gujarat with her family in search of work and a better livelihood. However, fate took a dramatic turn when she was named as a co-accused alongside her husband and brother-in-law in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Anand district’s Khambhat town. Investigators alleged that a minor girl was abducted by the woman’s brother-in-law.

When she entered the Nadiad jail, she was heavily pregnant and caring for her two-year-old child. On May 21, she went into labour. Jail authorities immediately shifted her to the Nadiad Civil Hospital, from where doctors referred her to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for specialised treatment. There, she gave birth to a baby boy.

After medical treatment was completed, she returned to the jail carrying her newborn son. Suddenly, she found herself living inside the prison with not one but two young children.