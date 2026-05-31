Bhopal Diary | Vijayvargiya, Kamal Nath frontrunners for Rajya Sabha

Wheat procurement hits a record at 104 lakh MT

Madhya Pradesh has procured a record 104.22 lakh metric tonnes wheat from 13.75 lakh farmers against the target of 100 lakh metric tones. It has become the leading state in the country in terms of number of farmers from whom the wheat was procured at MSP. The state was initially assigned a target of 78 lakh MT for wheat procurement, but later the Centre enhanced it to 100 lakh MT. So far Rs 24,000 crore has been paid to farmers for wheat procurement at Rs 2625 per quintal (including a bonus of Rs 40 per quintal). Out of the procured wheat, 96,52,957 MT have been transported, accounting for 93% of the procurement.