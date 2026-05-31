Chhattisgarh forest minister’s office becomes green compliant, turns 100% digital

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh forest minister’s office has transitioned to a completely paperless system in a move to boost eco-friendly and tech-driven governance.

Every administrative process, ranging from incoming departmental files to outgoing official communications, will now be managed exclusively through the digital e-Office platform. “The move marks the creation of a green office,” Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap said.

While the minister’s office was already receiving digital files from various departments for approval, the new directive ensures that all outgoing dispatches, orders, and correspondence will also be processed electronically. “The entire correspondence mechanism of the minister’s office is now being carried out digitally,” Kashyap told this newspaper.

According to the minister, the digital overhaul is designed to more than just streamlining administrative efficiency. “The move is also aimed at reducing fuel consumption, cutting unnecessary vehicle movement and promoting an environmentally sustainable work culture within government offices,” Kashyap said.

Beyond paperless files, the minister outlined additional eco-conscious measures his office is adopting, which include prioritising virtual meetings, enhancing energy efficiency, and practising measured for conservation of resources. “These steps will make governance both more outcome-oriented and transparent,” the minister noted.

The minister further cited the state leadership’s efforts to drive modernity and sustainability across all departments.