Delhi behind the scenes

Cong training camp gets mixed response

Congress’s Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan training programme in Rajasthan has received a positive response from Delhi district presidents, though views remain mixed over the choice of venue. A section of the district presidents feels that Rajasthan may not have been a suitable venue for the programme, particularly in the scorching summer.

Row over credit for free DTC travel for NEET aspirants

BJP and AAP trade charges to take credit of free bus travel for NEET students. The Delhi government on Friday announced that all candidates will be able to travel free of cost on DTC buses on June 21, the day of the examination. Meanwhile, AAP claimed that the announcement came after Arvind Kejriwal demanded free travel for students, noting that a similar measure had been introduced in Punjab. However, BJP leaders dismissed the claim.

Scorching heat doubles with shortage of water

Residents in the capital continue to grapple with the water crisis. People living in Mahavir Enclave, near Dwarka, have complained of irregular water supply and contaminated water for several years. Adding to their woes, many households say they have been receiving steadily increasing water bills despite the persistent supply issues. Uma Devi, a resident of the locality, said, “We have been regularly receiving water bills, some even going up to `2000 a month, but the problem is that there has been absolutely no water supply over the last one month.”