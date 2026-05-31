Delhi police busts ISI-underworld module, eight held in terror conspiracy case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police said on Saturday that it has busted a terrorist-criminal network linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Mumbai underworld. The Special Cell arrested eight people, including a Nepalese national, in the operation.

The police claimed the accused were conspiring to carry out grenade attacks and targeted shootings at vital installations, security establishments, and police personnel in Delhi and other parts of the country.

The police said the accused worked at the behest of ISI handlers Shahzad Bhatti, Munna Jhingada, and Yawar Khan. Jhingada is a Dawood Ibrahim’s henchman, who is accused of carrying out an attack on Chhota Rajan in Bangkok in 2000 at Ibrahim’s behest. Jhingada remained in a Thai jail for 17 years for the attack.