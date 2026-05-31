DK Shivakumar: Never-say-die man who loves challenges

DKS has never looked back since his first assembly seat win in 1989 at age 27, when he was given a cabinet berth in the Veerendra Patil government as Minister of Prisons and Home Guards. But his journey was never smooth. Many recall how Shivakumar, a close confidante of former CM SM Krishna, had to wait for months before being inducted into the cabinet after Congress came to power in 1999. He later emerged as Krishna’s blue-eyed minister. Again, in 2013, when Congress formed the government under Siddaramaiah, he had to wait for a few months to be inducted into the cabinet.

Even now, DKS had to wait for his turn to get the CM’s gaddi. As Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president since March 2020, he worked tirelessly to turn the fortunes of Congress, which was on a losing streak till for a few years till 2023. The party won 136 of 224 assembly seats in the 2023, and the win boosted Congress’s morale ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, besides inspiring Congress victories in Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. That justified DKS’ claim for the top post, but had to wait in favour of Siddaramaiah with whom a purported deal was reached on DKS taking over the CM’s post after the five-year tenure’s half-way mark was reached in November 2025. It came six months overdue.

The worst crisis in his political life was when I-T officials raided his and his close associates’ properties in 2017. He was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), having to spend about 50 days in Tihar Jail in Delhi. He was under the scanner of multiple central agencies, making him one of the richest legislators in India under intense scrutiny.

Many predicted an end to his political career, but he converted a crisis into an opportunity by garnering support and sympathy from his Vokkaliga community and the confidence of the party’s central leaders.

DKS is known to be more popular among the party cadres, given his more youthful and direct approach. This could stand in good stead especially with elections to the five corporations of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and local bodies polls—the first test for DKS, who as a Bengaluru Development Minister, visualised several big-ticket projects in the state capital. Also, as Water Resources Minister, he pushed hard for the implementation of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project near Kanakapura.

DKS is known to be a God-fearing man, believing in astrology, Vaastu and guidance from his spiritual mentor Rajguru Dwarkanath. He has a futuristic vision for Bengaluru, with challenges looming.