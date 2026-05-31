IMD alert for rain and thunderstorms in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains along with thunderstorms and lightning hit several parts of Delhi on Saturday, bringing relief after heatwave. The weather department issued a yellow alert for Sunday, predicting that similar conditions will persist.

The sudden change in weather comes hours after the IMD issued red and orange alerts, predicting strong winds, moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms.

With rains forecast for Sunday, residents have been advised to remain indoors, avoid taking shelter under trees, stay away from weak structures and unplug electrical appliances during thunderstorms.

The weather change is being driven by western disturbance affecting north-west India, along with cyclonic circulation, which has enhanced moisture and instability over the region, the IMD said.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6°C, two notches below normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36°C.