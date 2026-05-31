INTERVIEW | Navy Chief on submarines, TEDBF and the road ahead

As Admiral Tripathi prepares to hand over command of the Indian Navy, he leaves behind a service visibly transformed, 45 warships under construction in Indian shipyards, a Carrier Battle Group (CBG) that forced an adversary’s navy to port during Operation Sindoor and a procurement pipeline that includes Rafale Marine jets and next-generation submarines.

In this interview, he speaks about the Navy’s self-reliance push, its expanding presence across the Indian Ocean Region and the road ahead for India’s maritime power.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee report released earlier this year highlighted the Navy’s indigenisation record. What has enabled such close synergy between the Indian Navy, shipyards and industry & what is the next frontier for the Navy’s self-reliance push?

“We take great pride in our active pursuit of Aatmanirbharta. The close synergy between the Indian Navy, shipyards and private industry is the result of a deliberate, decades-long transition from a “Buyer’s Navy” to a “Builder’s Navy,” through institutional integration, a user-driven design philosophy and continuous operational feedback. To date, India has built and commissioned over 170 naval platforms domestically and all 45 platforms currently under construction are being built exclusively in Indian shipyards.

We have also set up the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) and the Technology Development Acceleration Cell (TDAC), which allow end users to interact directly with academia and industry. The Indian Navy proudly owns 35% of the iDEX challenges announced in the defence and security domain.

The next frontier is achieving deeper Aatmanirbharta at the component, sub-system, deep sub-component level and materials. This means going beyond hull construction to sovereign design, development, integration, and sustainment of propulsion systems, advanced sensor and weapon systems, AI-enabled combat systems, autonomous platforms, and quantum-secure networks.

We are currently steering approximately 140 major R&D projects with 25 DRDO labs, while strengthening linkages with MSMEs, start-ups, private design houses and public sector industry.”

As maritime competition intensifies and underwater activity expands across the Indo-Pacific, how is the Navy strengthening its submarine and anti-submarine warfare capabilities for sustained deterrence and maritime domain awareness?

“Both submarine and anti-submarine warfare capability development remain very high priorities. The undersea domain remains central to maritime deterrence, it is not just about having submarines, but about having underwater domain awareness and the ability to respond faster than any potential adversary.

Our submarine capability development is guided by a 30-year submarine building programme approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). Under Project-75(I), we are in the final stages of procurement to build six next-generation conventional submarines equipped with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) under a technology-transfer and indigenous manufacturing framework.

Our ASW and Maritime Domain Awareness approach is based on a layered capability architecture involving conventional and nuclear submarines, advanced maritime patrol aircraft, shipborne helicopters, seabed awareness and underwater surveillance systems, because maritime domain awareness today extends from seabed to space.

The induction of MH-60R helicopters has significantly strengthened operational effectiveness. We are also inducting 16 ASW Shallow Water Craft specifically designed to detect, track and neutralise undersea threats in coastal waters.

We are progressing procurement of six additional P-8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance and ASW aircraft. A contract for 31 MQ-9B Sky/Sea Guardian HALE RPAS has been placed, with deliveries scheduled to commence in 2029. We are simultaneously integrating unmanned underwater systems, AI-enabled processing and network-centric operational capability into the underwater battlespace.”

