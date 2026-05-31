INTERVIEW | ‘Proud of Navy’s pursuit for self-reliance’

As Admiral Dinesh Tripathi prepares to hand over command of the Navy, he leaves behind a service visibly transformed, 45 warships under construction in Indian shipyards, a Carrier Battle Group (CBG) that forced an adversary’s navy to port during Operation Sindoor and a procurement pipeline that includes Rafale Marine jets and next-generation submarines. He tells Javaria Rana about the Navy’s self-reliance push, its expanding presence across the Indian Ocean Region and the road ahead for maritime power.

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The Parliamentary Standing Committee report released earlier this year highlighted the Navy’s indigenisation record. What has enabled such close synergy between the Navy, shipyards and industry? What is the next frontier for the Navy’s self-reliance push?

We take great pride in our active pursuit of Aatmanirbharta. The close synergy between the Navy, shipyards and private industry is the result of a deliberate, decades-long transition from a “Buyer’s Navy” to a “Builder’s Navy”. To date, India has built and commissioned over 170 naval platforms domestically and 45 platforms currently under construction are being built exclusively in Indian shipyards.

We have also set up the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) and the Technology Development Acceleration Cell (TDAC), which allow end-users to interact directly with academia and industry. The Navy proudly owns 35% of the iDEX challenges announced in the defence and security domain.

The next frontier is achieving deeper Aatmanirbharta at the component, sub-system, deep sub-component level and materials. This means going beyond hull construction to sovereign design, development, integration, and sustainment of propulsion systems, AI-enabled combat systems, autonomous platforms, and quantum-secure networks.