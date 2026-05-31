Telangana cyber security official arrested for bribe demands

HYDERABAD : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday caught Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) Inspector on Saturday for allegedly demanding a bribe in connection with a cyber fraud case investigation.

According to the ACB, the tainted official, identified as Bathula Mahender, allegedly demanded Rs 9 lakh from a complainant in exchange for not implicating the complainant’s family members and friends in a cyber fraud case registered at Cyber Crime Police Station in TGCSB. The ACB said the officer had already received Rs 5 lakh in cash as part of the alleged bribe. He subsequently demanded the remaining Rs 4 lakh and allegedly threatened the complainant when the payment was delayed.

Acting on a complaint, the ACB’s Central Investigation Unit apprehended the inspector at his office on Saturday while he was allegedly demanding the balance amount. Investigators said the officer had abused his position and sought an undue advantage.

According to ACB DSP K Srinivas Reddy, the complainant was involved in a cyber fraud and a case has been registered. The complainant was arrested a few months back and was released on bail. However, the accused had been threatening the complainant that he would involve his family and friends in the case.

The complainant’s father reportedly gave Rs 2 lakh and the complainant gave another Rs 3 lakhs in installments. When ACB officials conducted searches at the accused’s residence, they seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 13 lakh, gold ornaments and certain property-related documents. Officials said further verification of the officer’s assets is underway.