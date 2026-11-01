Action plan to tackle city pollution kicks in today

NEW DELHI: To curb rising winter air pollution in Delhi, special restrictions are set to come into force from Sunday, with the environment department finalising all preparations for their effective implementation.

The Transport Department, Delhi Traffic Police, DPCC, Municipal Corporation and other concerned agencies have been directed to ensure strict enforcement.

According to the environment department, the objective of these restrictions is to tackle pollution directly at its source. For this purpose, special enforcement teams will be deployed, and continuous monitoring will be conducted through ANPR cameras and the AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

From November 1 to January 31, the operation of motor vehicles registered outside Delhi that conform to BS-IV or older emission standards will be banned in the capital. However, CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles, and other notified exempt vehicles will be granted an exemption.

Also, all dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities will be banned.

Additionally, a complete ban on all construction and demolition activities—except for specified exemptions—will be in effect from December 10 to January 20.

From November 1 to February 28, parking fees at authorised parking lots across Delhi will be doubled. Parking lots owned and managed by the DMRC will be exempted.