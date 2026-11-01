Ashoke Sen: A life of big questions and little fuss

More than a decade later, Prof Ashoke Sen is back in public consciousness. Until a week ago, few outside academic circles had heard of the Oskar Klein Medal. Now, Sen’s achievement has brought him and the honour into the national spotlight.

For Sen, so much has changed, yet so little. Echoing this sentiment, Dr Neelima Gupte, Professor Emeritus at IIT Madras and a former batchmate of Sen at the State University of New York (SUNY), says, “Over the years, he has received international recognition and earned a place among the world’s most distinguished scientists. But to those of us who knew him before the accolades, he remains much the same.” She reminisces about exploring New York with him and climbing the Statue of Liberty for the first time. That was fall of 1978.

Ever since, he has devoted much of his career to seeking answers to seemingly innocent questions: What are we made of? How does the universe function? “At the heart of Sen’s work is string theory, one of the approaches that bring gravity and quantum mechanics into a single framework. Einstein’s theory of general relativity elegantly explains gravity and the universe on large scales, whereas quantum mechanics governs the subatomic world. Both theories work extraordinarily well in their respective domains. But in extreme conditions, such as in a black hole or in the early universe, gravity and quantum effects both are important. Here, these theories fail to give us a complete picture,” explains Prof Dawood Kothawala, a theoretical physicist at IIT-Madras.