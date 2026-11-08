A long walk from Bharapur to Bristol: Tribal farmer’s daughter overcomes odds to pursue law degree in UK

Despite financial hardship and bureaucratic hurdles, Priya Tadam, a young tribal woman from a remote village in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, has secured admission to the University of Bristol in the UK for a one-year master’s programme in Commercial Law, with full funding under a state scholarship scheme.

Born in Bharapur, a hamlet of just 40 tribal families, Priya grew up in a place where education remained a distant prospect. “Getting an education was never easy, but I was fortunate to have the unwavering support of my parents, particularly my father. He is a smallholder tribal farmer. Our family primarily cultivates paddy, while during the remaining months, my father works on the farms of larger landowners,” she said. With no school in her village, Priya walked three to four kilometres every day to attend primary school. Her access to books, she said, helped her look beyond limitations.

“Books taught me that life was beautiful and full of possibilities,” she said. After graduation, she pursued an LLB at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College in Nagpur.

But the prospect of studying overseas brought its own challenges. “Dreaming big is one thing, but turning those dreams into reality is another. The distance between the two is enormous, and the journey is often filled with difficulties and obstacles,” she said.

Priya began researching universities abroad and seeking guidance. The cost of tuition, travel and accommodation, however, appeared beyond her family’s means. “My enthusiasm was dampened when I realised how expensive studying abroad could be,” she recalled.

A breakthrough came when a senior friend told her about the Maharashtra government’s overseas scholarship scheme for Scheduled Tribe students, which provides financial assistance to eligible students pursuing higher education abroad. “I collected all the necessary information about the scholarship and decided to apply,” she said.