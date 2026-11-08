A saviour: How a Bihar officer is making maternal and newborn care accessible to the poor

BIHAR : For 26-year-old Sunita Devi, the birth of her baby brought anxiety along with relief. The daily wager from Singhia block in Bihar’s Samastipur was worried because her newborn had a low birth weight and needed urgent medical attention. What eased her fears was the care she received at a government health facility without having to spend a rupee.

Sunita credits IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh, the Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) of Samastipur, with ensuring her safe delivery and medical care for her baby. She learnt about the facility from a village health worker and registered at the Maternal and Newborn Care Unit (MNCU) in Rosera. After completing the formalities, she was admitted to the 20-bed unit, where all services were provided free of cost.

“I don’t have to pay a single penny at the health facility. DDC Saheb is a messiah for expectant mothers and their newborn babies. Had I not come here, my family would have spent thousands of rupees on pre-delivery and post-delivery care. We would have fallen into the trap of moneylenders,” she said.

Babita Kumari, Sulekha Devi and Sushma Manjhi are many other beneficiaries of the MNCU in Dalsingsarai, the second such unit established in the district at Singh’s initiative. Singh converted an abandoned building in Rosera into a 20-bed MNCU after taking charge as DDC in January this year.

The unit caters to mothers and newborns from the region, and the number of beneficiaries has increased considerably since it became operational. A six-bed unit is also proposed at Patori. The MNCUs provide care to both babies born at the facilities and those brought from elsewhere. Newborns are kept under medical supervision for around 24 to 36 hours after birth. Doctors and other medical staff monitor their condition and provide care.