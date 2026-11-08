Ahmedabad Diary: Two held for posing as BJP MLA to pressure official over healthcare licence

Man impersonates BJP MLA, two arrested
Ahmedabad’s Vasna police arrested two men in connection with the impersonation of Ellisbridge BJP MLA Amit Shah. The accused pressured a Food and Drugs Control Administration official to approve a healthcare licence. The accused, Vinay and Rajnik, conspired to make the call to Assistant Commissioner in Gandhinagar. Vinay introduced himself as MLA Amit Shah and contacted an Ahmedabad-based drugs inspector, seeking approval for a healthcare licence. However, when the official contacted the actual MLA to verify the communication, Shah denied making any such call. A complaint was lodged at Vasna police station, and the two held.
Gujarat Minority Morcha revamped ahead of polls
With the state Assembly elections scheduled for December 2027, the BJP has stepped up its organisational expansion, announcing a fresh team of office-bearers and executive members for its State Minority Morcha. The newly announced team comprises 28 executive members representing districts and cities, including Surat, Panchmahal, Kutch, Jamnagar, Morbi, Bhavnagar, and Surendranagar. Fakruddin Yusuf, Shaikh of Surat, has been appointed State Co-Treasurer, while Etraz Yasin Ajmerwala of Ahmedabad will serve as State Co-Office Secretary. The party has also strengthened its digital outreach. Social media teams have also been constituted.
42 held in Bhavnagar spurious liquor case
The Gujarat Police’s Special Monitoring Cell has filed a massive one-lakh-page chargesheet in connection with the August 18 spurious liquor tragedy in Vartej, Bhavnagar, which claimed 14 lives, exposing an alleged interstate network involved in the supply of methanol. The chargesheet, submitted before the court, reportedly contains financial transaction trails, CCTV footage, call detail records, and forensic evidence collected during the investigation. So far, the SMC has arrested 42 accused, including police personnel, for their alleged involvement in the case. Meanwhile, 10 other suspects have been declared absconding and are being actively pursued by investigators.
Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com