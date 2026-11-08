Andhra CM Naidu reviews preparations for CII Partnership Summit at Vizag

VIJAYAWADA : The Government of Andhra Pradesh will host the 31st CII Partnership Summit-2026 in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13, with the objective of positioning the State as a key hub for global investments, international trade and technological partnerships. The two-day international summit, themed ‘Navigating New World Order: Trade, Technology, Trust’, will bring together representatives from approximately 59 countries. Around 1,250 participants, including 15 foreign ministers, over 40 international speakers, 350 foreign delegates and 900 Indian delegates, are expected to participate.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the arrangements, proposed discussions and draft declarations for the CII Partnership Summit-2026 with officials and CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee on Saturday.

During the review, the CM said the summit should bring policy-makers, investors, industries, educational institutions and startups together, with discussions leading to business and technological partnerships. He said the primary objective should be to connect industries in Andhra with global markets and provide MSMEs with new business opportunities. The summit should focus on enhancing importance in technological collaboration and introducing international opportunities for the skills of youth, he said.

The CM suggested that policies such as the payment of industrial incentives through escrow accounts and Speed of Doing Business should gain wider global recognition. He stressed the need to extensively promote investment opportunities in green energy, and semiconductor sectors in the state.