Harvesting hope: Assam farmer turns personal tragedy and debt into a 1,500-strong farming collective

Being orphaned as a teenager and burdened with debt could have derailed Anjal Limbu’s life. Instead, he turned to organic and natural farming, eventually building a farmer producer company (FPC) that supports 1,500 farmers and creates livelihoods in Assam’s Golaghat district.

Born in Padumpathar village in the Merapani area, Limbu lost his father, a farmer and social worker, when he was just three. His mother died in 1998, when he was 16, leaving him responsible for his two sisters and a family debt of Rs 3 lakh incurred to meet her medical expenses.

Many young people from poor families in Assam migrate to cities in search of work. Limbu, however, had to stay back to care for his sisters. He chose farming as his way out, cultivating high-value crops such as ginger and turmeric using organic and natural methods. Seven years of hard work helped him repay the entire loan in 2005.

That year, he brought together 14 farmers to form the Padumpathar Sagarmatha Self-Help Group, enabling them to market their produce collectively. In 2011, the initiative expanded into the Padumpathar Growers’ Organic Society, with 50 farmers cultivating 50 hectares. They grew mustard, pumpkin, papaya, ginger, turmeric and other crops, while seeking technical guidance from local agriculture and horticulture officials.

By 2017, the collective had grown to 500 farmers cultivating 500 hectares, prompting its transformation into Padumpathar Agro Organic Producer Company Limited. Today, the FPC has 1,500 farmers cultivating 1,500 hectares.

“Ginger and turmeric are our major crops, but we also grow chilli, ‘Kaji Nemu’ (Assam lemon), papaya, pumpkin and other vegetables, all using organic and natural methods. Our farming practices integrate vermicompost and earthworm activity. We also buy produce from local markets, add value to it and sell it,” Limbu says.