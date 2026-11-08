PMLA tribunal backs ED power to attach ‘untainted’ property in AgustaWestland case

NEW DELHI: The government can freeze a person’s property even if it was bought long before an alleged crime and was not paid for with illegal money as long as the actual illegal money cannot be reached, the PMLA Appellate Tribunal has ruled. The tribunal upheld the Enforcement Directorate’s attachment of former Emaar MGF Land chief Shravan Gupta’s property in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter case.

The tribunal dismissed Gupta’s appeal on November 4, upholding the ED’s freeze on his assets worth Rs 16.58 crore. Gupta argued that the property had been in his possession for 36 years, long before the alleged crime, so it could not be treated as “proceeds of crime”.

The tribunal disagreed and said a narrower reading would make it easy for an accused to move illegal money out of reach and keep his own property safe. “This would defeat the purpose of the law,” it said.

The ED alleged that Gupta received `28.70 crore bribe through five foreign companies the agency says he controlled. The tribunal noted that these companies are not registered in India, so their assets could not be frozen here. It called Gupta the “ultimate beneficiary” of the money.

Gupta denies having any role in the companies, saying that the ED relies on guesswork.