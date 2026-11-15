Delhi behind the scenes | Yamuna turns ‘main character’ this week

Yamuna turns ‘main character’ this week

The Yamuna river has turned into a protagonist in Delhi’s public discourse, finding itself at centre of a political slugfest, environmental concerns and the government’s river tourism push this week. Be it the dead fish row, recreational cruise or recurring foam, the river is once again back under public scrutiny with mulitiple opinions about its future.

Amit Shah’s two quick visits to Delhi Police HQ

For the first time, Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Delhi Police Headquarters twice within a span of less than a month. During the visits, he chaired high-level security review meetings with senior officials, directing them to strengthen measures against organised crime, narcotics trafficking, illegal arms supply and other illicit activities. He also asked the top brass to develop SOPs for dealing with such crimes and also coordinate with teams of other states.

Injured worker returns to crash site with saline drip

While Gali Sheesh Mahal in Old Delhi witnessed a tragedy last week after a building collapse killed 7 people, locals from the area recounted an incident. One of the residents of that area said that at around 1 pm on the day of the crash, one of the workers who had also sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital had come back to the site in search of his phone. He said that the man came back with the saline drip attached to his hand and kept saying that he had lost his phone after the collapse and was looking for it.

Even Delhi Youth Congress workers missed rally

The Youth Congress has suspended over 400 officer bearers across 12 to 13 states for allegedly failing to attend the INDIA bloc rally held at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. The states include Delhi, UP, MP, Gujarat and Telangana, among others. The leadership indicated that the decision could be reconsidered within three to four months, provided the office-bearers demonstrate commitment, improve their performance and work effectively towards the organisation.