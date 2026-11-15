Delhi Police seize 1,200 firearms in eight months this year

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has recovered more than 1,200 firearms and 2,192 illegal knives during the first eight months of 2026 while arresting 3,359 people in connection with cases involving the possession, supply and use of illegal weapons.

According to the data, from January 1 to August 15 this year, police have recovered 1,226 firearms. The figures indicate that the police have continued their crackdown on illegal arms and weapons in the capital. In 2025, the police had arrested 4,354 people and seized 1,602 firearms and 2,537 illegal knives.

A total of 4,074 people were arrested in 2024, in which 1,491 firearms and 2,964 illegal knives were recovered. The recovery also underscores the persistent challenge posed by illegal weapons, prompting enforcement agencies to intensify surveillance, conduct operations and take action against those involved in the possession and distribution of such weapons.

A senior police officer said that the police are continuously tracking individuals involved in the illegal procurement, supply and transportation of firearms in Delhi-NCR. The official said, that they are making efforts to break the illegal arms supply chain.

The accused were allegedly part of a network that procured sophisticated semi-automatic pistols and country-made firearms from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and supplied them to criminals in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.

In one of the cases in July this year, police had arrested eight suspects linked with an interstate arms smuggling syndicate and recovered 18 illegal firearms, additional magazines and live cartridges.