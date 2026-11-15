ED custody for Mahadev betting app mastermind

RAIPUR: The investigation into the multi-crore Mahadev online betting syndicate has intensified as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) secured a 7-day custodial remand for key mastermind Saurabh Chandrakar.

Following the completion of his CBI remand, co-owner and promoter of the Mahadev Online Book illegal betting Chandrakar was produced at a special PMLA court in Raipur late Friday evening via production warrant, where the ED argued for his custody to unravel a sprawling web of money laundering, hawala transactions, and illegal financial networks.

Chandrakar, a most-wanted accused in the case who faced a non-bailable warrant and a Red Corner Notice issued through Interpol via the Ministry of External Affairs, was formally arrested by the ED. During interrogations, Chandrakar reportedly confessed to funneling Rs 1 crore per month to influential political figures and police-administration officials.

The special court granted his custody to the ED until November 19, empowering the agency to probe deep into the syndicate’s earnings, foreign investments, and the complicity of other active operators.

CBI probe intensifies

The CBI has ramped up its crackdown on associates tied to the betting network. A CBI team conducted a two-hour search at the residence of Mohit Somani in Samta Colony, Raipur, seizing crucial documents. He is allegedly linked to the app promoters.