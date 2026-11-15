Fast Namo Bharat trains to start operations from Monday, cut travel time by 50 mins

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has introduced faster Namo Bharat train services between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram, aimed at covering the entire corridor in less than 50 minutes. The trains will halt only at five major stations along the corridor, allowing passengers to complete their journeys more quickly.

The latest train will start operations from November 16. NCRTC said that the new limited-stop services will cut commute time, enabling passengers to travel from Anand Vihar to Ghaziabad in just eight minutes, Ghaziabad to Begumpal in 28 minutes, and Anand Vihar to Begumpal in 36 minutes, while covering the entire corridor in less than 50 minutes.

The fast trains will stop at only five major stations along the corridor—Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Begumpul, and Modipuram.

In morning, two fast trains will operate from each terminal station, Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram, at 8am and 8.30am in both directions. Similarly, during evening, the trains will depart from both terminals at 6 pm and 6.30pm. These services will supplement the existing Namo Bharat trains, which will continue to run at regular 10-minute intervals, NCRTC said.

About 1.1 lakh commuters are travelling every day on the corridor, said officials. The corridor recently crossed the milestone of five crore journeys, and over the past three months alone, it recorded an average monthly ridership of more than 32 lakh.

NCRTC advice

Regular Namo Bharat train services will continue as usual. The NCRTC has advised commuters to check station display boards and listen to bulletins before boarding.