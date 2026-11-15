Ghaziabad ranks among five most polluted districts in the country

NEW DELHI: Ghaziabad has been among the five most polluted districts in the country for three days on the row, according to records.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city stood at 338 on November 12, 368 on November 13, and 352 on November 14, making Ghaziabad the fifth, third and fourth most polluted district in the country.

Residents expressed health concerns and questioned the efficacy of pollution-control measures imposed under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Devendra Tomar, a resident of Vasundhara, alleged that the administration failed to ensure compliance with the restrictions. Tomar said there were still garbage heaps in Sector 14 and Sector 15 of Vasundhara and parts of Indirapuram.

Soil excavated for pipelines is banked on roadsides, causing dust pollution, he said. Sandeep Gupta tagged the district magistrate and municipal corporation on X, drawing attention to the pollution in the Trans-Hindon Area.

Several locals claimed that the air quality monitoring station in Indirapuram suffered a technical fault two days ago, when pollution levels were reportedly very high.