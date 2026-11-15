‘Obsessed fan’ harasses influencer, threatens to stop her Dec wedding

NEW DELHI: A social media influencer ignored repeated messages from an obsessed fan until he appeared at her doorstep and harassed her.

The woman, who has a social media following running into lakhs, had been receiving persistent messages from multiple unidentified accounts. However, she initially ignored them, as such messages were not unusual for her.

The harassment reportedly escalated after she got engaged in June and announced the development on her social media accounts. She continued receiving messages of a similar nature from an account that had been contacting her for a long time.

In July, the accused allegedly showed up at her residence, created a ruckus and shouted, “I love you, madam; don’t marry anyone else,” along with other vulgar remarks, the complaint stated.

The commotion brought her family members and neighbours out of their homes. They confronted the man and warned him against repeating the behaviour. He allegedly assured them that he would not return or contact the woman again.

However, the man reportedly resurfaced on November 7, after the woman updated her social media accounts about her wedding, which is scheduled for December. He allegedly entered her residence and began shouting her name. When she stepped outside, she recognised him as the same man who had visited in July.

Her family members again confronted him, but the situation soon turned violent. The accused, who was allegedly heavily intoxicated and struggling to stand, misbehaved with the woman’s father and other relatives. He threatened that he would not allow her to marry anyone else before allegedly assaulting her father, the complaint stated.

Neighbours rushed to help the family and attempted to escort the accused away from the residence. During the commotion, he allegedly fell on the roadside several times.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.