Patna Diary | Prashant Kishor dismisses ‘politics’ over CM Samrat meeting

PK dismisses ‘politics’ over Samrat meeting
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor exchanged greetings and briefly interacted at a social event in Patna recently, triggering political speculation. Kishor later dismissed any political significance of the meeting, describing it as a matter of social courtesy. Taking a dig at Choudhary, Kishor said, "My meeting does not mean he has earned a Ph.D." He clarified that his struggle is for Bihar’s reform and not against any individual. Kishor has frequently attacked Choudhary over his education qualification and described him as a ‘7th fail’, who has not been elected as chief minister but nominated by the National Democratic Alliance. Samrat, however, refused to make any comment on the matter.
Minister’s new bearded look creates a flutter
Bihar Agriculture Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha’s new bearded look has triggered considerable discussion on social media, with some speculating about the political significance of his changed appearance. Sinha is among several BJP leaders in Bihar who have taken to sporting beards. The list includes Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Bihar ministers like Nishant Kumar, Sanjay Singh Tiger and senior leaders Janak Singh and Ratnesh Kumar. The trend has prompted buzz about whether the change in appearance carries any political message, particularly amid discussions over leadership dynamics within the state BJP. But there is no indication of any party directive behind the trend. Reports say the leaders’ appearances are a matter of personal preference.
1k jail inmates celebrate Chhath across 52 jails
A total of 1,215 inmates, including 613 men and 602 women, are celebrating Chhath in 52 jails across the state, with the prison administration making arrangements for the festival. Of them, 431 inmates—including 220 men and 211 women—are celebrating the festival for the first time. The jail authorities have provided puja materials and new clothes to the inmates and set up temporary ghats inside prison premises for offering arghya. Traditional Chhath songs are also being played on jail radio. At Patna’s Beur Central Jail, 37 inmates, including 21 men and 16 women, are observing the festival. The administration has also cleaned the prison pond and filled it with fresh water and Gangajal for the rituals.
Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar
ramashankar@newindianexpress.com