Patna Diary | Prashant Kishor dismisses ‘politics’ over CM Samrat meeting

PK dismisses ‘politics’ over Samrat meeting

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor exchanged greetings and briefly interacted at a social event in Patna recently, triggering political speculation. Kishor later dismissed any political significance of the meeting, describing it as a matter of social courtesy. Taking a dig at Choudhary, Kishor said, "My meeting does not mean he has earned a Ph.D." He clarified that his struggle is for Bihar’s reform and not against any individual. Kishor has frequently attacked Choudhary over his education qualification and described him as a ‘7th fail’, who has not been elected as chief minister but nominated by the National Democratic Alliance. Samrat, however, refused to make any comment on the matter.

Minister’s new bearded look creates a flutter

Bihar Agriculture Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha’s new bearded look has triggered considerable discussion on social media, with some speculating about the political significance of his changed appearance. Sinha is among several BJP leaders in Bihar who have taken to sporting beards. The list includes Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Bihar ministers like Nishant Kumar, Sanjay Singh Tiger and senior leaders Janak Singh and Ratnesh Kumar. The trend has prompted buzz about whether the change in appearance carries any political message, particularly amid discussions over leadership dynamics within the state BJP. But there is no indication of any party directive behind the trend. Reports say the leaders’ appearances are a matter of personal preference.