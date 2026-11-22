NEW DELHI: In a first, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday announced introduction of district-level action plans to tackle air pollution across the National Capital Region (NCR). It also set a mandatory minimum target of 15% reduction in annual average pollution levels for 2027, with the possibility of scaling it up to 20%.

The CAQM directed the NCR state governments to identify officers by their names and designations who could be made responsible for implementing pollution-control measures.

In a communication to the governments of Delhi and other NCR states, the CAQM has called for comprehensive Annual Action Plans for 2027 at the levels of state, district and municipal corporations. The plans are to be drawn up with defined targets, timelines, monitoring parameters and responsibilities, marking a shift from merely listing pollution-control activities to measuring their actual impact on air quality.

According to the letter, the plans must include sector-specific interventions aimed at achieving a 15-20 per cent reduction in annual average pollution levels, including the Air Quality Index (AQI) and concentrations of PM2.5 and PM10, compared with 2026 levels.