RAJASTHAN : When Jaipur resident Vinita Somani was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, she was gripped by the fear of losing her life to the disease that had already claimed her mother, father and maternal aunt.

Fifteen years, two cancer diagnoses and an extraordinary journey of resilience later, she has found purpose in helping other women discover their potential and supporting patients through the challenges of treatment. What began as a way to cope with the difficult days of chemotherapy opened new avenues in her life, leading her to become a culinary entrepreneur, baking instructor and cancer awareness advocate.

What began between chemotherapy sessions became Appetite, cooking classes and a Jaipur branch of the School of Bakery and Culinary Arts. She also works in cancer awareness and community support. “Cancer had always been my greatest fear because I had lost my mother, father and aunt to the disease. When I was diagnosed, I felt as though my entire world had come to a standstill,” she recalled. Tests detected stage-two cancer in 2011. Surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy brought weakness, hair loss and distress.

Cooking became her way forward. Though she loved experimenting with recipes, she had never considered it a profession. With her son’s wedding approaching, she immersed herself in preparations and explored turning her passion into work. “I needed something that would keep my mind away from the disease,” she said.

Between chemotherapy cycles, Somani practised recipes and taught others in her garage kitchen, studying cookbooks and culinary programmes.

“Jaipur then offered fewer international cuisines. I began preparing Italian, Mexican, continental, Japanese and Chinese dishes. People appreciated the food, and soon I received orders from home,” she said.