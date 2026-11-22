RAJASTHAN : When Jaipur resident Vinita Somani was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, she was gripped by the fear of losing her life to the disease that had already claimed her mother, father and maternal aunt.
Fifteen years, two cancer diagnoses and an extraordinary journey of resilience later, she has found purpose in helping other women discover their potential and supporting patients through the challenges of treatment. What began as a way to cope with the difficult days of chemotherapy opened new avenues in her life, leading her to become a culinary entrepreneur, baking instructor and cancer awareness advocate.
What began between chemotherapy sessions became Appetite, cooking classes and a Jaipur branch of the School of Bakery and Culinary Arts. She also works in cancer awareness and community support. “Cancer had always been my greatest fear because I had lost my mother, father and aunt to the disease. When I was diagnosed, I felt as though my entire world had come to a standstill,” she recalled. Tests detected stage-two cancer in 2011. Surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy brought weakness, hair loss and distress.
Cooking became her way forward. Though she loved experimenting with recipes, she had never considered it a profession. With her son’s wedding approaching, she immersed herself in preparations and explored turning her passion into work. “I needed something that would keep my mind away from the disease,” she said.
Between chemotherapy cycles, Somani practised recipes and taught others in her garage kitchen, studying cookbooks and culinary programmes.
“Jaipur then offered fewer international cuisines. I began preparing Italian, Mexican, continental, Japanese and Chinese dishes. People appreciated the food, and soon I received orders from home,” she said.
Her family encouraged her. She learnt from culinary author Tarla Dalal, whose books made complex recipes accessible. “Her books played a major role in helping me become a better cook and, eventually, a teacher,” Somani said.
As orders grew, she launched Appetite, offering home-prepared food and classes in Indian and international cuisines.
Seeing an opportunity for other women, she established a Jaipur branch of the School of Bakery and Culinary Arts. Formal qualifications were not required; she valued enthusiasm, commitment and willingness to learn. “I wanted to create a place where someone could walk in with an interest in baking and leave with a skill that could help her become financially independent,” she said.
Nearly 200 women have trained with Somani; many now earn through baking and support their families. “Nothing makes me happier than knowing that women who once came to me as students are now earning through baking and cooking,” she said.
Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor honoured her cooking classes. Jaipur Moms Group recognised her as a home chef in Jaipur, and the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs appreciated her enterprise.
Nearly a decade after her first diagnosis, cancer was detected in her other breast, this time at stage three. The second treatment was more difficult.
“People often told me that cancer could return after ten years. As that period approached, I began worrying about it constantly. Then, one day, I was diagnosed again,” she recalled.
Stronger chemotherapy brought nearly two months of fever, nausea, weakness and difficulty eating. Her haemoglobin had to remain above nine to avoid delaying a cycle; iron injections added discomfort.
“I was so weak that even eating became difficult. I felt constantly nauseated, but knew I had to eat to continue treatment,” she said. She took small quantities throughout the day.
By her second diagnosis, her support system had widened. Friends, professional contacts and students called, prayed and encouraged her; former students sent photographs of their cooking and baking.
“I realised that my family was no longer limited to the people living in my house. I had created a much larger family through my work,” she said.
After two cancer treatments, Somani joined awareness and patient-support activities through the cancer care wing associated with Jaipur’s Mahavir Cancer Hospital.
At her family’s encouragement, she shared her story on Facebook. Calls followed from women seeking guidance about chemotherapy, nutrition, distress and recurrence.
She urges patients to seek timely care and follow medical advice. “I tell them not to abandon treatment out of fear. Medical science has advanced enormously, and patients should discuss their options with qualified doctors,” she said.
She cautions against conflicting unsolicited advice. “When someone is diagnosed with cancer, ten people may visit and offer ten different suggestions. My advice is simple: listen to your doctors.”
She had surgery within two days of her first diagnosis and urges patients not to delay care. She chose treatment in Jaipur, near her family, rather than travelling elsewhere. Treatment choices, she acknowledges, depend on individual circumstances.
Through Aapbeeti, a Facebook initiative, she invites people to share illness, family difficulties and other struggles without judgement.
“Sometimes, simply talking about your pain can make you feel lighter,” she said.
She founded Arpan Parv Club, whose 70-plus members celebrate Indian festivals, and is associated with Make-A-Wish, which fulfils wishes of critically ill children.
Somani credits faith, family and her medical team. “I never allowed myself to believe that cancer would be the end of my story,” she said.
The experience reshaped her identity: she now sees herself as an entrepreneur, teacher, mentor and source of encouragement.