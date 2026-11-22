ASSAM : “Sweet” revolution is sweeping across a tribal region of Assam. At its heart is Goldip Timung, a young man from the Karbi community who has helped dispel the belief among tribal villagers that farming is the last refuge for those who have failed in life.
Born in Tharvelangso village in West Karbi Anglong district, Timung is the son of a retired Assam government employee. A bright student, he was passionate about farming from an early age. When he decided as a teenager to take up farming as a career, his parents, friends and villagers thought he was crazy. Despite their discouragement, he remained focused on his goal. A decade later, he is one of Assam’s progressive pineapple farmers and has inspired many tribal families to take up the cultivation of the juicy fruit.
Recalling his journey, Timung says he was waiting at home for his Class X board examination results in 2014 when he visited the family’s farmland one day. The family practised jhum cultivation, and the land was lying unused after the paddy harvest. Some locals grew pineapples on a small scale for their consumption.
Timung thought he could do the same for commercial purposes. As a first step, he burnt the hay on the family’s jhum plot to prepare it for pineapple cultivation. “I bought saplings, but my parents discouraged me. I still started pineapple cultivation on a two-bigha plot. There has been no looking back,” he says.
After Class X, Timung moved to the central Assam town of Jagiroad for his higher secondary education. He returned home during holidays to tend to his farm. The plot was not fenced, and villagers would eat his pineapples. He did not make a fuss about it. He passed his higher secondary examination with flying colours and enrolled at Cotton College (now Cotton University) in Guwahati.
When he began selling pineapples in the local market, he got only Rs 5 or Rs 6 per fruit. Word spread through social media. Content creators and media persons soon began visiting his farm. Their interest in featuring him gave him confidence in the future of his pineapple business.
He funded his Bachelor of Arts degree through the income from pineapple farming. After graduating in 2019, he returned home and took up farming full-time. Slowly, his parents and three siblings—two younger brothers and a sister—began to see the potential of pineapple farming. It turned it into a family-run farm.
In 2021, Timung moved to Shillong, the Meghalaya capital, to pursue a degree in theology, while his family looked after the farm. After completing the course last year, he returned home and expanded the farm from two bighas to 32 bighas. He later started a second farm on 20 bighas of family land and a third on 10 bighas of land purchased from a villager.
He grows six varieties of organic pineapples, including Kew, Queen and Assam Giant Queen. Besides local traders, buyers from Delhi, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other places also order his pineapples. Last year, he made a profit of `13 lakh from selling pineapples and saplings. He sells the fruit for `30-35 apiece.
Confident that the three farms together will generate an annual profit of around `25 lakh, he has set his sights on international markets, including Singapore and Dubai.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang have commended his success.