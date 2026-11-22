ASSAM : “Sweet” revolution is sweeping across a tribal region of Assam. At its heart is Goldip Timung, a young man from the Karbi community who has helped dispel the belief among tribal villagers that farming is the last refuge for those who have failed in life.

Born in Tharvelangso village in West Karbi Anglong district, Timung is the son of a retired Assam government employee. A bright student, he was passionate about farming from an early age. When he decided as a teenager to take up farming as a career, his parents, friends and villagers thought he was crazy. Despite their discouragement, he remained focused on his goal. A decade later, he is one of Assam’s progressive pineapple farmers and has inspired many tribal families to take up the cultivation of the juicy fruit.

Recalling his journey, Timung says he was waiting at home for his Class X board examination results in 2014 when he visited the family’s farmland one day. The family practised jhum cultivation, and the land was lying unused after the paddy harvest. Some locals grew pineapples on a small scale for their consumption.

Timung thought he could do the same for commercial purposes. As a first step, he burnt the hay on the family’s jhum plot to prepare it for pineapple cultivation. “I bought saplings, but my parents discouraged me. I still started pineapple cultivation on a two-bigha plot. There has been no looking back,” he says.

After Class X, Timung moved to the central Assam town of Jagiroad for his higher secondary education. He returned home during holidays to tend to his farm. The plot was not fenced, and villagers would eat his pineapples. He did not make a fuss about it. He passed his higher secondary examination with flying colours and enrolled at Cotton College (now Cotton University) in Guwahati.