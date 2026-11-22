KOCHI/BENGALURU/BELAGAVI : Author Ravi Hanji, facing mounting protests and police cases over alleged derogatory references to 12th-century social reformer Basavanna in his book Basava Mantapa, was detained at Kochi airport on Saturday while attempting to fly to Dubai.

Hanji was intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel during security checks around 11 am following a lookout notice issued by the Karnataka police. He was scheduled to board a flight to Dubai.

Soon after his detention, Bengaluru police, who have registered an FIR against him, served a notice directing him to appear for questioning in Bengaluru on November 24. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Belagavi) Narayan Barmani said the Belagavi police would also serve a notice to Hanji, asking him to appear for inquiry here in the coming days.

The controversy has intensified with protests spreading across Karnataka, particularly in north Karnataka, over the contents of the book. Publisher and journalist Vishweshwar Bhat has also been named in cases registered in Bengaluru and Belagavi.

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the confiscation of the book and decided to initiate legal action in connection with the controversy. In their complaint to Belagavi police, leaders of the Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha alleged that the book portrayed Basavanna as a murderer and a liar, besides making derogatory references to the Vachanas of the Sharanas and attempting to undermine their legacy.

Protesters have maintained that registering FIRs alone would not suffice and alleged a larger conspiracy behind the publication. They have demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the controversy, including the alleged roles of Ravi and publisher.