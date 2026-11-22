NEW DELHI: With mounting financial strain, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has planned to monetise its land parcels and buildings to private companies, starting with Varunalay, its headquarters at Jhandewalan. Delhi’s only water utility is reeling under heavy losses caused by unpaid bills by commercial and government entities and heavy interest on loans.

Apart from its headquarters, it plans to monetise Varun Niketan, a housing complex attached to the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant in Pitam Pura, and Jal Vihar, which is situated in Lajpat Nagar. The DJB has residential accommodations in Wazirabad, Najafgarh, Kirlokari, Okhla, Model Town, Kondli and Kalkaji as well.

The DJB offers around 27 lakh water connections across the city. Despite this large number, the DJB has been reeling under financial losses for the past several years.

“In a recent board meeting, the proposal to monetise its properties, including land and buildings, has been approved. We plan to hire a Department of Economic Affairs-empanelled financial advisor to carry out an assessment and submit a report,” an official said. Following this, the DJB will identify other assets that could also be commercialized, the official added.

Officials say that water tariffs have not been increased in the city since 2018, which is affecting the financial health of the DJB. They point out that the utility’s loans and interest on them have surpassed Rs 73,000 crore.