NEW DELHI: Environmental clearance for non-coal mining projects spread over 500 hectares will now be handled at the state level, with the Centre raising the threshold for state appraisal from 250 hectares, decentralising the approval process for larger mining projects.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has justified this amendment to the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Act of 2006 by highlighting two decades of experience gained by state committees that have already been managing coal mining projects exceeding 500 hectares.

A draft notification regarding this amendment was issued in July this year, and the change was formally notified on November 18, 2026, revising the EIA Notification of 2006, implemented under the Environment (Protection) Act of 1986.

As a result of this amendment, eligible non-coal mining projects covering more than 250 hectares up to 500 hectares can now be assessed by State Expert Appraisal Committees (SEACs). Environmental clearance for these projects can be granted by State Environment Impact Assessment Authorities (SEIAAs), eliminating the need for a central-level appraisal.

The ministry emphasised the knowledge gained by state-level authorities over the past 20 years, the online processing of environmental clearance applications via the PARIVESH portal, and the comparable expertise found in both state and central expert appraisal

committees. The government noted that states already possess delegated powers to appraise coal mining projects of up to 500 hectares.

The amendment follows recommendations from the expert advisory committee and a draft notification published on July 27, which invited objections and suggestions within a 60-day period. This decision is expected to enhance the responsibilities of state-level environmental authorities.