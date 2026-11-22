PUNJAB : For 18 years, 56-year-old Ranjit Singh Chinna, a government schoolteacher from Gurdaspur district in Punjab, has been working to make his surroundings greener and cleaner. He has planted and nurtured around 10,000 fruit-bearing and medicinal trees along national highways, village link roads and other public places in the border district. His efforts have earned him the sobriquet of the ‘Tree Man of Gurdaspur’.

From burying dead animals and birds found along roads to cleaning stretches used by devotees after religious processions, he has taken up several other responsibilities as well. Chinna, who is presently posted as Centre Head Teacher (CHT) at Government Primary School (Boys), Gandhi Camp, Batala, believes in serving others through whatever small contribution one can make.

His guiding thought is: “What are you doing for others?” His tree-planting journey began in 2007, when he noticed that the road connecting his native village, Chinna Railwala, with Naushera Magha Singh had no trees. Children returning from school and college had to walk under the summer sun, sweating as there was no shade along the road.

Recalling how it all started, Chinna said, “This road is around one kilometre, so I planted 125 trees in the span of three months and then used to water them with my own bucket, as I had no source to water them otherwise.”

As the number of saplings grew, he looked for a better way to water them. He installed a 500-litre water tank on his motorcycle, with a base made from a tyre, and began carrying water to the plants.