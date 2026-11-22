PUNJAB : For 18 years, 56-year-old Ranjit Singh Chinna, a government schoolteacher from Gurdaspur district in Punjab, has been working to make his surroundings greener and cleaner. He has planted and nurtured around 10,000 fruit-bearing and medicinal trees along national highways, village link roads and other public places in the border district. His efforts have earned him the sobriquet of the ‘Tree Man of Gurdaspur’.
From burying dead animals and birds found along roads to cleaning stretches used by devotees after religious processions, he has taken up several other responsibilities as well. Chinna, who is presently posted as Centre Head Teacher (CHT) at Government Primary School (Boys), Gandhi Camp, Batala, believes in serving others through whatever small contribution one can make.
His guiding thought is: “What are you doing for others?” His tree-planting journey began in 2007, when he noticed that the road connecting his native village, Chinna Railwala, with Naushera Magha Singh had no trees. Children returning from school and college had to walk under the summer sun, sweating as there was no shade along the road.
Recalling how it all started, Chinna said, “This road is around one kilometre, so I planted 125 trees in the span of three months and then used to water them with my own bucket, as I had no source to water them otherwise.”
As the number of saplings grew, he looked for a better way to water them. He installed a 500-litre water tank on his motorcycle, with a base made from a tyre, and began carrying water to the plants.
“After that, due to my back problem, I have installed that tank in my tractor trolley and thus now irrigate the plants,” he said. Chinna initially concentrated on national highways and later extended his work to village link roads and public places, including railway stations, schools, cremation grounds and bus stands. He plants the maximum number of saplings between June and August.
“If I identify and get a proper place to sow saplings, then I grow around 400 to 500 of them,” he said, adding that he spends around `60,000 to 65,000 every year on the work. His efforts do not end with planting. He also clears congress grass along link roads around his village every year during the rainy season.
For the past 15 years, Chinna has also taken up another unusual but important public service: the disposal and burial of animal and bird carcasses found along roads. He considers it an essential responsibility connected with public hygiene, health and animal welfare.
“Decomposing carcasses are major breeding grounds for harmful bacteria, viruses and other pathogens. Prompt disposal prevents the spread of zoonotic diseases among humans as well as wildlife. People often leave dead animals on busy roads, causing secondary accidents when drivers try to avoid them. Removing the carcasses makes roads safer,” he said.
Chinna keeps his tools ready for the task. He believes animals deserve dignity in death just as human beings do. Leaving their bodies exposed or disposing of them in garbage dumps, he feels, takes away that dignity. He says they too deserve a respectful burial.
Chinna’s sustained efforts have brought him widespread recognition.