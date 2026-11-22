MUMBAI: After the Maharashtra revenue department ordered an SIT investigation into the Bhoodan land scam involving over 33,000 acres in Yavatmal, the district collector’s office has started the hearing of the cases related to illegal conversion of land patches into residential and commercial zones after they were sold at high prices to developers.

Speaking to this newspaper, sub-divisional officer (SDO) Yavatmal Gopal Deshpande, confirmed that irregularities were reported in some Bhoodan land transactions. “So we have issued notices to 50 landowners and purchasers.

We are conducting the hearing. After that, a report will be submitted to the authorities,” Deshpande said. The probe was ordered after Vidarbha Bhoodan Yagna Mandal joint secretary Narendra Bais blew the lid off the irregularities.

Bais filed a petition in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay HC, challenging the government’s decision to change the land use pattern of Bhoodan lands. On his petition, the High Court stopped the state government from allotting Bhoodan lands to any person or institution until further orders. The court ordered scrutiny of land ownerships and transfers.

People aware of the matter said that during freedom fighter Vinobha Bhave’s Bhoodan movement, landlord Ambada Bhumare donated a major portion of the 33,000 acres in Yawatmal in the 1950s. “These lands were outside Yawatmal city in 1950. They later became prime lands as the city developed.