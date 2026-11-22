There is speculation in Maharashtra’s power corridors that if 85-year-old leader Sharad Pawar is negotiating a deal with the BJP, it is unlikely to be small. He may not only be seeking the reunification of two NCP factions but also be bargaining for a bigger role for his daughter Supriya Sule. Buzz is that the veteran may be pitching for Maharashtra top job if the BJP is keen to bring him into the NDA. Sule’s recent shift in stand on delimitation and women’s reservation bill has fuelled such speculation. She defended delimitation, saying that the UPA government had also undertaken the exercise. Whether this signals a larger political realignment remains to be seen.