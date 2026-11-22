There is speculation in Maharashtra’s power corridors that if 85-year-old leader Sharad Pawar is negotiating a deal with the BJP, it is unlikely to be small. He may not only be seeking the reunification of two NCP factions but also be bargaining for a bigger role for his daughter Supriya Sule. Buzz is that the veteran may be pitching for Maharashtra top job if the BJP is keen to bring him into the NDA. Sule’s recent shift in stand on delimitation and women’s reservation bill has fuelled such speculation. She defended delimitation, saying that the UPA government had also undertaken the exercise. Whether this signals a larger political realignment remains to be seen.
Sena leader’s plan falls flat after row
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dube, who recently joined Deputy CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was keen to establish himself as one of its key spokespersons. He sought to corner the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray’s faction over references to VD Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, ‘Belonging’. Dube reportedly purchased a copy of the book and rehearsed his arguments before addressing the media. However, party colleague Saina NC’s controversial act of tearing a photograph of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray overshadowed the exercise. The incident embarrassed the Sena and shifted political narrative. Shinde reprimanded his spokespersons, particularly Saina. Dube’s attempt to launch himself as the party’s aggressive new face was pushed into the background.
Rohit’s tough poser on Ajit aircraft crash
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar has posed a challenge to CM Devendra Fadnavis, which many opposition politicians appear reluctant to undertake. He has chosen to confront Fadnavis over the delay in the investigation into Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash. He has raised questions on the Chief Minister’s links to the company that operated the aircraft. The Bharatiya Janata Party hit back, accusing Rohit of making politically motivated allegations. The buzz doing the rounds is whether Rohit will build his political career around an anti-Fadnavis plank, much as the CM once built his political identity through his opposition to Sharad Pawar, or eventually retreat under political pressure.
Sudhir Suryawanshi
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com