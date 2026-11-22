Just as Robert Pattinson was about to bow out as the vampire Edward Cullen from the Twilight series, he took on a role which wasn’t expected of stars who broke out from big franchises: he joined hands with maverick director David Cronenberg for Cosmopolis (2012).

Pattinson first stepped out of a franchise to take on a suit-clad role in a film that was a commentary on capitalism. Almost 15 years later, he will suit up once again, armed with a license to kill, as the seventh actor to portray James Bond.

In a glittering career, it is almost like suits never left Pattinson’s side. Even before the fangs came out and suits were donned, the franchise star started off by wearing a wizard’s cloak in Harry Potter. Pattinson played Cedric Diggory, the Hufflepuff prefect, a morally upright guy whose death would drive Harry Potter into taking on the big bad Lord Voldemort.

From playing a wizard, he moved on to play a vampire, and won hearts all over with scores swearing by his allegiance in a world that still believed in the power of fantasy. As one of the most formidable names in the era of young adult franchises, it is very telling that Pattinson came of age by moving away from the hand that fed him. It was time to be more than just Cedric and Edward.

Beginning with Cronenberg, the actor went on to collaborate with directors renowned for their unique voices. He sprawled the deserts as TE Lawrence (more famously, Lawrence of Arabia) in Werner Herzog’s Queen of the Desert (2015). As photographer Dennis Stock, he went on a road trip with James Dean in Anton Corbijn’s Life (2015), which resulted in Stock taking the iconic photo of the actor that would define counterculture.