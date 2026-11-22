Just as Robert Pattinson was about to bow out as the vampire Edward Cullen from the Twilight series, he took on a role which wasn’t expected of stars who broke out from big franchises: he joined hands with maverick director David Cronenberg for Cosmopolis (2012).
Pattinson first stepped out of a franchise to take on a suit-clad role in a film that was a commentary on capitalism. Almost 15 years later, he will suit up once again, armed with a license to kill, as the seventh actor to portray James Bond.
In a glittering career, it is almost like suits never left Pattinson’s side. Even before the fangs came out and suits were donned, the franchise star started off by wearing a wizard’s cloak in Harry Potter. Pattinson played Cedric Diggory, the Hufflepuff prefect, a morally upright guy whose death would drive Harry Potter into taking on the big bad Lord Voldemort.
From playing a wizard, he moved on to play a vampire, and won hearts all over with scores swearing by his allegiance in a world that still believed in the power of fantasy. As one of the most formidable names in the era of young adult franchises, it is very telling that Pattinson came of age by moving away from the hand that fed him. It was time to be more than just Cedric and Edward.
Beginning with Cronenberg, the actor went on to collaborate with directors renowned for their unique voices. He sprawled the deserts as TE Lawrence (more famously, Lawrence of Arabia) in Werner Herzog’s Queen of the Desert (2015). As photographer Dennis Stock, he went on a road trip with James Dean in Anton Corbijn’s Life (2015), which resulted in Stock taking the iconic photo of the actor that would define counterculture.
Then came his collaborations with the Safdie brothers, James Gray, Claire Denis, Brady Corbet, Ciro Guerra, and David Michod, across time, space, and costumes. Be it a thief, an adventurer, or a Dauphin, one cannot pin a particular trait across his performances to the point that Pattinson would be forgotten and only the character imprinted in memory. He was no more Cedric or Edward. He was anything he wished to be.
But then, just before the world shut down due to the pandemic, Pattinson decided to step into a character that would redefine his career, again. He suited up once again for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (2020), where his character’s bravado and the nonchalance of his performance were on display. Widely regarded as his audition to play James Bond, Pattinson ticked another important box with Tenet: becoming an action star.
Just when films like Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse (2019) led to Pattinson being labelled as an actor who revels in offbeat roles, and has found a home away from the pressures of the box office, he decided to switch things up. With Tenet, and Batman soon after, Pattinson became as mainstream as any actor could ever be. He was a time-bending secret agent in one, and an almost gothic superhero in the other. He was a box-office darling.
But that did not stop him from working with auteurs. He united with Bong Joon Ho for Mickey 17, which gave him street cred even as he owned them. Pattinson thrives in this dichotomy, and the unpredictability of his choices seems to egg him on. In 2026, he headlined a dark comedy in The Drama, followed it with Nolan’s magnum opus,
The Odyssey, where a single line of dialogue gave him permanent internet virality, if he didn’t have it already. Just weeks after wowing audiences with the dark crime thriller, Primetime, he is coming up with Denis Villenueve’s Dune: Part Three, which features him as the facedancer Scytale, an androgynous assassin.
Playing Bruce Wayne/Batman took him back to the dizzying heights of his success and stardom as Cedric and Edward. He was loved a lot, reviled a bit, and most importantly, was part of everyday fan wars on social media. It wasn’t 2008 anymore, but little had changed for Pattinson’s growing coterie of fans.
It was almost like he was collecting trophies from various thriving sections of the audience. Comic fans were covered. One section was left: The Bond aficionados. Everyone’s definition of what it takes to be a man differs, and it’s time to let Pattinson redefine what it means to be ubermensch.