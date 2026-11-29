NEW DELHI: Accepting the honorary doctor of philosophy (honoris causa) at the Greater Noida campus of Bennett University, Amit B Kalyani—vice chairman and joint managing director of Bharat Forge Ltd and chairman of the CII Smart Manufacturing Council—set an urgent, purpose-driven tone for the Class of 2026.

He urged the class to pair hands-on grit with nation-building as India marches toward its centenary of independence. “Getting your hands dirty is something that no college degree can teach you,” Kalyani told the graduates, advising them to prioritise understanding why something is built over merely knowing how it is built.

Challenging the cohort to drive Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) by creating indigenous solutions on Indian soil, he added: “In 2047, India will celebrate its 100th year of independence. You will be in the prime of your life, in your 40s. The India that we are in 2047 will be your responsibility to build.”

Addressing the graduates across nine schools, Chancellor Vineet Jain—who is also chairman and managing director of The Times Group—emphasised that Bennett University’s core mission is to prepare students for careers that do not yet exist. He argued that technological acceleration has shifted the human value proposition. He reminded students that behind every technology and enterprise are people. He said, “Do not use AI merely to accelerate your work. Use it to expand the boundaries of your ambition.”