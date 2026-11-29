BHUBANESWAR: The political climate in Odisha has taken an intriguing turn ahead of the four-day special session of Parliament beginning November 30, with the BJD keeping its cards close to its chest on the proposed delimitation exercise and implementation of 33% women’s quota.

BJD president and leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Naveen Patnaik was expected to announce his party’s stand on the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, on Saturday but seemed to have chosen to maintain ambiguity on the issue.

The cautious approach apparently stems from the apprehensions that Odisha may lose one seat on the basis of rounding off the percentage share unlike some other states which stand to gain a seat. Although the number of seats to be allocated to each state will be on the basis of the 1971 census with a uniform 50 per cent increase, the BJD is not sure whether Odisha’s Lok Sabha seats will rise to 31 or 32.

BJD Rajya Sabha floor leader Manas Mangaraj told this newspaper that he had spoken to the party president on the issue. Naveen told him that the Rajya Sabha would take up the Bills on December 2, leaving the party time to examine their provisions before deciding its position.