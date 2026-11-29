HYDERABAD: Stating that the BRS would support the proposed Delimitation Bill, party working president KT Rama Rao said it stands firm on protecting South India’s parliamentary share and Telangana’s interests.

In a statement on social media, Rama Rao said the party had consistently demanded that South India’s existing 24% share in Parliament be protected. He noted that the Centre’s proposal to increase the number of parliamentary seats by 50%, while safeguarding the inter-state representation until 2051, addressed this key concern.

Keeping the state’s interests paramount, he announced that the BRS’s three Rajya Sabha MPs would vote in favour of the Bill. He also reiterated the party’s support for women’s reservation and said the BRS remained committed to its implementation.