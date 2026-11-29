JHARKHAND : Moving beyond conventional classroom teaching, Shweta Sharma, a government teacher at MS Vivekanand School in Deoghar, has developed an innovative learning tool called ‘Abua Jadui Pitara’ (Our Magical Box), which uses toys, books and play-based activities to make learning engaging for young children.

Starting with a rural school that was on the verge of closure, Sharma revived student enrolment through engaging, activity-based teaching methods. She developed ‘Abua Jadui Pitara’, a teaching kit featuring toys inspired by tribal heritage, which has since gained wider acceptance.

Designed for children aged 3-6, the initiative encourages them to move away from screen time and explore the world of real books and toys through storytelling, art-integrated and experiential learning. Her innovation also earned her the 2025 National Teachers’ Award. Sharma said the idea took shape after NCERT launched ‘toy box’ in February 2023 under its toy-based pedagogy initiative, featuring traditional toys collected from across the country.

Having attended the launch, she was inspired to develop a similar learning kit for Jharkhand. With 20 years of teaching experience, she had closely observed children’s growing inclination towards digital devices and felt the need to engage them in constructive, hands-on activities before screen dependence became a bigger concern, she said.

“Keeping this in mind, I modified the ‘toy box’ by incorporating locally available materials and making it easily accessible so that children could use it independently. I also included objects reflecting Jharkhand’s culture and traditions, many of them locally crafted items sourced from the Deoghar Shrawani Mela,”said Sharma.The customised box soon became a major attraction among children,who showed keen interest in exploring its contents and learning through play,she added.

Sharma further added that as it gained popularity,teachers from other districts also started including the items which were easily available locally there, making it further interesting for the children.