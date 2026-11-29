JHARKHAND : Moving beyond conventional classroom teaching, Shweta Sharma, a government teacher at MS Vivekanand School in Deoghar, has developed an innovative learning tool called ‘Abua Jadui Pitara’ (Our Magical Box), which uses toys, books and play-based activities to make learning engaging for young children.
Starting with a rural school that was on the verge of closure, Sharma revived student enrolment through engaging, activity-based teaching methods. She developed ‘Abua Jadui Pitara’, a teaching kit featuring toys inspired by tribal heritage, which has since gained wider acceptance.
Designed for children aged 3-6, the initiative encourages them to move away from screen time and explore the world of real books and toys through storytelling, art-integrated and experiential learning. Her innovation also earned her the 2025 National Teachers’ Award. Sharma said the idea took shape after NCERT launched ‘toy box’ in February 2023 under its toy-based pedagogy initiative, featuring traditional toys collected from across the country.
Having attended the launch, she was inspired to develop a similar learning kit for Jharkhand. With 20 years of teaching experience, she had closely observed children’s growing inclination towards digital devices and felt the need to engage them in constructive, hands-on activities before screen dependence became a bigger concern, she said.
“Keeping this in mind, I modified the ‘toy box’ by incorporating locally available materials and making it easily accessible so that children could use it independently. I also included objects reflecting Jharkhand’s culture and traditions, many of them locally crafted items sourced from the Deoghar Shrawani Mela,”said Sharma.The customised box soon became a major attraction among children,who showed keen interest in exploring its contents and learning through play,she added.
Sharma further added that as it gained popularity,teachers from other districts also started including the items which were easily available locally there, making it further interesting for the children.
“I named it ‘Abua Jadui Pitara’ -- a magic learning kit with instruments and cultural items like Sohrai paintings, puppets and traditional musical instruments in it. It made learning fun and connected students to their roots,” explained Sharma. Efforts are being made to avoid using plastic or other non-degradable material into it, she further added.
She further added that most of the things in it include locally available items so that the children get a feeling of their culture in it. These resources are thoughtfully mapped to the five developmental domains and inspired by the tribal heritage of Jharkhand, which is rich in values like personal cleanliness, self-awareness, community harmony, nature worship, sustainability, and cultural expression through music and dance, she said.
Sharma said the contents of ‘Abua Jadui Pitara’ would vary from district to district, reflecting the region’s local culture and traditions. By combining education with entertainment or ‘edutainment’, the initiative seeks to reduce children’s screen time, promote cognitive development and familiarise them with their cultural roots and immediate surroundings.
Additionally, Sharma has trained other teachers across the state, contributing over 120 digital learning modules for government platforms such as Diksha and DigiSchool. The principal in charge, Fulendra Karmali, said that the Abua Jadui Pitara has been doing wonders among the children.
“Children are learning everything right from the addition-subtraction, names of animals and fruits while playing through Abua Jadui Pitara. Some of the parents informed us that the children also try to do the same at their homes, which has significantly minimised their screen time at home,” said the principal in charge.
Attendance of children has significantly improved since the initiative was introduced in his school, he added. Trainee teacher Rubi Kumari said the children were so fond of ‘Abua Jadui Pitara’ that they often wanted to play with the toys even during lunch breaks, when teachers were not around. She added that besides making learning enjoyable, the initiative was also helping inculcate a sense of discipline among the children. “They have been taught to keep back their toys at designated places after playing with them, ensuring that they learn to take responsibility for the materials they use,” said Rubi Kumari.
“It is much more fun to play with Abua Jadui Pitara, as it has so many toys, most of which I do not have at home. Our teacher tells us the names of the toys, such as tiger, monkey and elephant, mentioned in our textbooks,” said Md Ayush, a Class II student.
For the children, the initiative has turned classroom learning into an enjoyable experience, where toys, stories and activities complement lessons from textbooks. “Now, I do not want to remain absent from school because playing with these toys is so much fun. We also read stories from the storybooks included in Abua Jadui Pitara,” said another class II student, Pihu Kumari.
Further, State Programme Officer at Jharkhand Education Project Council, Avinav Kumar, also appreciated Sharma for the innovation.