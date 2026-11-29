PALAKKAD : A four-member armed gang took two minutes to rob a jewellery shop at Kunnathuparambu in Palakkad district on Friday, escaping with 43 sovereigns of gold ornaments worth around `41 lakh.The heist, however, did not go entirely to plan, as gang members had to grapple with resistance from shop staff and local residents before fleeing in a car with a fake Tamil Nadu number plate.

According to sources, the suspects,believed to be from outside Keralam, broke into Ishan Gold around 2.37 pm, posing as customers and asking to see a one-sovereign gold necklace. When the woman employee grew suspicious and proceeded to call shop owner K V Sanad,the gang pulled out a gun and a knife and threatened those inside.

Shoranur DySP K C Vinu is leading a 31-member police team investigating the incident. The team is examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence and the getaway vehicle’s route. Searches are also under way in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, with preliminary leads suggesting that the suspects may have moved towards Palani. “We are verifying all available evidence,including CCTV footage and vehicle details, and coordinated searches are under way to trace the accused,” a police officer said.

“Sanad’s wife, Sreevidya, and employee Bibitha refused to give in easily and attempted to resist the robbers using a stool and chairs.During the scuffle, one of the gang members fired a shot into the air. Sanad and his son rushed to the shop on hearing the commotion, but the gang managed to escape with the gold,” an officer said.

The resistance continued outside the shop. While one member of the gang waited in the getaway car, Sanad’s neighbours Haneefa and his son Kunjumuhammed attempted to block the vehicle. Kunjumuhammed even hurled a brick at the car, shattering one of its wind shields. But the gang managed to flee.