NEW DELHI: At the BJP’s two-day organisational workshop, which concluded in Delhi’s Pusa campus on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need for making connection with the masses.

Key matters discussed at the workshop were about enhancing the effectiveness of organisational functioning, extending the reach of good governance to the grassroots and broadening the support base.

The party issued a short, guarded statement, in which it was mentioned that the workshop concluded with the resolve to take the party’s policies and achievements to the people and continue working towards development in line with the national vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

According to sources, Modi spent several hours at the workshop with national office-bearers and other senior leaders, sharing breakfast and lunch with them. He reportedly shared his organisational experiences and offered suggestions on strengthening the party’s functioning and outreach. Sources indicated that discussions touched upon countering what the BJP considers misinformation being spread by the Opposition on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The proposed women’s reservation-linked Delimitation Bill and its potential to empower women were also among the issues that reportedly figured during the workshop deliberations.

Notably, more than 110 national office-bearers and state in-charges participated in the organisational exercise, which also focused on the party’s strategies for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The statement released by the BJP added the workshop was organised to train newly appointed party office-bearers. Ram Madhav made introductory remarks on Friday, and on Saturday, the workshop was conducted with interventions by B L Santhosh, Shiv Prakash and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.