CHHATTISGARH : The sound of children playing and neighbours greeting one another is replacing the silence that once hung over several housing colonies in Chhattisgarh. Houses that stood vacant for years are now finding occupants, bringing life back to deserted developments.

Behind this change is a major effort by the state government to make home buying easier, clear unsold housing stock and put public assets to better use.

The Chhattisgarh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board (CGHIDB), formerly the Chhattisgarh Housing Board and rechristened this year, has recorded its highest-ever property sales and revenue mobilisation. Institutional reforms and digital services, the Board has turned around its housing operations and strengthened its finances.

Between 2024 and August 2026, the Board sold 7,650 properties in just two years and eight months. This took its annual average to 2,869 units, an 84% increase over the average of 1,559 units recorded between 2019 and 2023. During that five-year period, 7,793 properties were sold.

The financial gains have been equally significant. Property sales generated Rs 1,609 crore between 2024 and August 2026, against Rs 1,362.21 crore in the entire 2019–2023 period. Annual revenue realisation rose from an average of Rs 272 crore to approximately Rs 603 crore, more than doubling the previous figure.

The turnaround gained momentum after Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Housing Minister O P Choudhary and Board Chairman Anurag Singh Deo focused on clearing unsold inventory, recovering outstanding dues and making the purchase process simpler and more transparent.