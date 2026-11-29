KOHIKODE : On March 1, 1976, the doors of ‘D’ Hostel at the Regional Engineering College (REC) in Chathamangalam were bolted from the outside. Police vehicles roared into the quiet campus, followed by the heavy thud of boots. Inside, many students had no idea that final-year civil engineering student and arts club secretary P Rajan -- who had just returned from the Inter-Zone Kalolsavam at Farook College -- was being whisked away into the dark heart of the Emergency.

Rajan never returned. “Many rumours circulated about his disappearance, largely because modern means of communication didn’t exist back then,” recalls Thomas Kuriakose of Changanassery and Idiculla Mathew of Chengannur, two of Rajan’s classmates. “Rajan was a gifted singer. We had just returned from the kalolsavam. Police took him into custody the very next day.”

Half a century later, as the Class of 1976 returns to Kozhikode for its weekend golden jubilee reunion at what is now the National Institute of Technology (NIT), the shadow of the Rajan case still hangs over each and every one.

On Friday evening, in a prelude to the gathering, roughly 90 college alumni from across India and their families came together for a solemn remembrance. A large screen displayed a portrait of Rajan alongside the names of his father Prof T V Eachara Warrier, mother Radha and sisters Rema and Chandini. Candles were lit and flowers were offered in memory of batchmates they had lost over the years, including Jacob Alappat, who drowned in 1972 during their very first semester, and Rajan.

For R Karmachandran, a retired executive engineer with the irrigation department who had been friends with Rajan since their Ernakulam Kendriya Vidyalaya days, the memory of that night in 1976 remains an festering wound.