NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a fresh FIR to probe a cross-border terror conspiracy involving Myanmar-based ethnic armed organisations and insurgent groups in Manipur. The FIR has added a significant turn to the investigation involving US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals, who were arrested in March while trying to cross over to Myanmar from India.

The fresh case was registered on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, which assumes importance since the NIA had omitted charges under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in its September chargesheet against the seven foreign, paving the way for their default bail. The FIR is registered to examine whether armed groups operating from Myanmar supplied weapons and money to banned outfits in Manipur, officials said on Saturday. However, it does not clarify whether it was registered based on disclosures made by the seven foreign nationals.

The FIR alleges that “certain ethnic armed organisations and other anti-India elements” operating from Myanmar had conspired with leaders and cadres of outfits including the People’s Liberation Army, the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak and the People’s

Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive to carry out terrorist activities in Manipur. The Myanmar organisations allegedly raised, supplied and transferred funds through clandestine channels.

The FIR said the money, arms, ammunition and explosives were intended for use in terrorist acts in India. It added that the Manipur groups had plotted targeted killings of civilians and attacks on security forces to inflame hostility among ethnic communities, provoke violence and displacement and spread fear.

The NIA is already investigating whether Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals had helped train ethnic armed groups in Myanmar.