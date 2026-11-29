JAMMU & KASHMIR : Six years after losing his mother in a wild animal attack near his home, a young engineer from Kashmir has gone out of his way to protect others from similar incidents.
Mudasir Ali, a resident of Theed Harwan on the outskirts of Srinagar, lost his mother on October 8, 2020. The incident left a deep impact on him and inspired him to develop a technology-based system that could alert people to the presence of wild animals nearby.
“I was depressed after losing my mother to a wild animal attack, but I also wanted to do something to save others from falling prey to such attacks. There was an urge in me to develop something that could help people take timely precautions to save precious human lives,” Mudasir told the SS.
An engineer by profession, Mudasir began working on an application that would allow people to report wildlife sightings and warn others in potentially affected areas. After months of work, he developed WildPing.org, a free, non-profit platform that enables communities to share real-time information about wildlife movement. In tribute to his mother, Mudasir launched the platform on October 8, 2026, exactly six years after her death.
The web-based application allows users to report sightings of bears, leopards and other wild animals. Once a sighting is reported, people who have set up watch zones within a 2.5-kilometre radius receive instant notifications, allowing them to avoid the area or take precautions. Users must geo-tag the location of a sighting to help others identify where an animal was spotted. A live map also displays recent sightings, giving residents a clearer picture of wildlife activity in their surroundings.
The application can be installed directly through a web browser on Android phones and iPhones without downloading it from an app store. Users need to enable notifications and allow location access to receive alerts.
The platform currently supports English, Hindi and Urdu and works across devices. WildPing has already attracted around 500 users since its launch.
“So far, 500 people have downloaded the app and are using it. People are sharing real-time information about wildlife sightings and alerting others so that they can take necessary precautions,” Mudasir said.
He said the platform had also received thousands of views from across the world, with people showing interest in its potential to help communities respond to wildlife threats. Mudasir has demonstrated the application to wildlife and forest officials, as well as non-governmental organisations working in the field. He hopes the departments and organisations will encourage its use among their personnel.
“Everybody has appreciated the app, and I am hopeful that the Wildlife and Forest Department, besides NGOs, will allow its use among their personnel,” he said. The initiative comes amid continuing human-wildlife conflict in Jammu and Kashmir. Six people have died in wild animal attacks in the Union Territory this year so far. The latest victim was a 35-year-old woman killed in a leopard attack in Gund Zundreshi village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on November 22.
Official figures underline the scale of the problem. At least 32 people were killed and 350 injured in wild animal attacks across J&K over the last two years. In 2023-24, the Union Territory reported 9,301 wild animal attacks, leaving 18 people dead and 137 injured. In 2024-25, another 6,360 attacks were reported, resulting in 14 deaths and 213 injuries.
Mudasir believes timely information can help people make safer decisions, particularly in areas where encounters with wild animals are becoming a concern. But he cautioned that technology alone cannot prevent every attack and that public vigilance, responsible behaviour and effective wildlife management remain essential. “Sometimes a few minutes can save a life,” he said.
The platform is still in its early stages and needs further improvements to make it more effective and convenient. Mudasir said he had financed its development entirely from his own resources but now needed financial assistance to introduce upgrades and additional features.