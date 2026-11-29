JAMMU & KASHMIR : Six years after losing his mother in a wild animal attack near his home, a young engineer from Kashmir has gone out of his way to protect others from similar incidents.

Mudasir Ali, a resident of Theed Harwan on the outskirts of Srinagar, lost his mother on October 8, 2020. The incident left a deep impact on him and inspired him to develop a technology-based system that could alert people to the presence of wild animals nearby.

“I was depressed after losing my mother to a wild animal attack, but I also wanted to do something to save others from falling prey to such attacks. There was an urge in me to develop something that could help people take timely precautions to save precious human lives,” Mudasir told the SS.

An engineer by profession, Mudasir began working on an application that would allow people to report wildlife sightings and warn others in potentially affected areas. After months of work, he developed WildPing.org, a free, non-profit platform that enables communities to share real-time information about wildlife movement. In tribute to his mother, Mudasir launched the platform on October 8, 2026, exactly six years after her death.

The web-based application allows users to report sightings of bears, leopards and other wild animals. Once a sighting is reported, people who have set up watch zones within a 2.5-kilometre radius receive instant notifications, allowing them to avoid the area or take precautions. Users must geo-tag the location of a sighting to help others identify where an animal was spotted. A live map also displays recent sightings, giving residents a clearer picture of wildlife activity in their surroundings.

The application can be installed directly through a web browser on Android phones and iPhones without downloading it from an app store. Users need to enable notifications and allow location access to receive alerts.