Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal is back in political spotlight with his party’s re-alliance with the BJP ahead of Punjab assembly elections, marking the return of the 106-year-old SAD to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after a six-year break. And the return to the alliance puts the 64-year-old Badal in the driver’s seat.
The BJP has recognised Badal’s pre-eminence with Home Minister Amit Shah making it clear that SAD will be the big brother in the alliance again. He was quick to add, “I am saying that the elder brother is the one who becomes the chief minister.” If the alliance wins Punjab polls, Badal is poised for the top job that his father, Parkash Singh Badal, never gave him.
Building on the political legacy of his father, who was a five-time chief minister, Sukhbir Badal has proved his political astuteness by emerging as an undisputed leader and CM candidate of the SAD-BJP alliance. He has withstood all attempts by the BJP to establish itself as the principal opposition party in Punjab and contest polls on its own. Now, the BJP has understood that it stands to gain by contesting polls in partnership with SAD.
Badal achieved his political pre-eminence by conducting a campaign in the field, which not only kept his flock together but also ensured that his party was seen as the dominant Akali Dal. Badal’s party split last year with the formation of SAD (Puran Surjit). In August 2024, Akal Takht declared Badal ‘tankhaiya’--guilty of religious misconduct--for the “mistakes” committed by his party’s government from 2007 to 2017. He survived attacks first at Golden Temple and later at Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded. With odds stacked against him, Badal continued his fight to reclaim lost ground. His indispensability for the BJP has been proved by fact that the party first experimented with late Akali Dal leader Sukdev Singh Dhindsa and the Puran Surjit faction before falling back on the SAD.
In Punjab, parties are fighting to win the 2027 mandate. Waris Punjab De led by Amritpal Singh poses a challenge. The BJP is regarded as a Hindu-dominated party that acted against the interests of the farmers. But Badal enjoys an enviable position. He is a moderate Sikh leader carrying the legacy of Hindu-Sikh unity envisioned by his father. He is at ease with corporate zars and peasants. Sukhbir did his schooling from Lawrence School, Sanawar, and holds degrees in economics and business administration from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and California State University.
Badal combines his panthic identity with the philosophy of ‘sarbat da bhala’ which encompasses Hindus, Muslims, Christians and weaker sections. This is his USP which distinguishes him from other politicians and parties which have been appealing to niche sections of society.
The challenge for Badal is not only to win back voters who have shifted to AAP or Congress, he must reclaim the political space from Sikh groups with panthic voices. The real challenge is whether the SAD and BJP can convert the vote share into seats.
A three-time former MP, Badal was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1996. He was re-elected as an MP in 1998 and made the union minister of state for industries. He became the SAD president in January 2008 and was sworn in as the deputy CM in January 2009. He again became deputy CM in August 2009.
His favourite pastime is travelling, skeet and trap shooting, and making sculptures. He likes to watch TV, especially Netflix, to unwind after a hectic day. He is fond of his pets and takes them along during his morning walk. Badal also likes to spend quality time with his three children. Born on July 9, 1962 in Faridkot, Badal is married to Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is the Bathinda MP.
Badal is now focused on hosting a mega meet at Moga on December 8 to mark the birth anniversary of Parkash Singh Badal, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The success of the rally is likely to catapult Badal to the centre stage of Punjab politics again.