Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal is back in political spotlight with his party’s re-alliance with the BJP ahead of Punjab assembly elections, marking the return of the 106-year-old SAD to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after a six-year break. And the return to the alliance puts the 64-year-old Badal in the driver’s seat.

The BJP has recognised Badal’s pre-eminence with Home Minister Amit Shah making it clear that SAD will be the big brother in the alliance again. He was quick to add, “I am saying that the elder brother is the one who becomes the chief minister.” If the alliance wins Punjab polls, Badal is poised for the top job that his father, Parkash Singh Badal, never gave him.

Building on the political legacy of his father, who was a five-time chief minister, Sukhbir Badal has proved his political astuteness by emerging as an undisputed leader and CM candidate of the SAD-BJP alliance. He has withstood all attempts by the BJP to establish itself as the principal opposition party in Punjab and contest polls on its own. Now, the BJP has understood that it stands to gain by contesting polls in partnership with SAD.