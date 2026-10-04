29-year-old jumps from 43rd floor of society, dies

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man died after allegedly falling from the balcony of a 43rd-floor room in the Spire Building at Noida Sector-94 on Saturday, officials said. Following the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as Sambhav Jain, a resident of Manesar in Haryana.

Several videos, recorded from mobile phones, of the incident are being shared on social media. Police found that Jain had come alone for a one-day stay. He was seen hanging from the railing of the balcony before jumping to death, police said.

The inquest proceedings for the body have been completed, and a post-mortem has been carried out. Police officers and the FSL team inspected the spot, collected necessary evidence, and investigated all aspects while reviewing footage from the CCTV cameras at the incident site and surrounding areas, the officer added. It was learned that the deceased was under mental stress.

His family has been informed, and further legal action is being ensured as per regulations, police said.