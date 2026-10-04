Dehradun Diary: Dhami announces statues for Uttarakhand statehood activists killed in Rampur Tiraha

Soon, statues for statehood martyrs

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tributes to statehood activists killed in the 1994 Rampur Tiraha incident on Friday. At a gathering in Muzaffarnagar, Dhami announced that statues of activists who died during the statehood movement would be installed in their home villages or residential areas wherever they had not yet been erected. He also announced an upgrade of the Rampur Tiraha state guest house, the conversion of the memorial library into an e-library, and an expansion of its museum to include traditional instruments, dress and folk-culture exhibits. Dhami said the identification of statehood activists would be over soon.

Social media post sparks Kotdwar row

A social media exchange over the partial demolition of a mosque during road widening in Ujjain has led to a dispute between two traders in Kotdwar. Police produced gym operator Deepak Kumar, also known as Mohammad Deepak, before an SDM court after garment trader Sanjeev Tank accused him of confronting and threatening him at his shop over a comment on the post. A traders’ group staged a protest at the police station on Wednesday. On Friday, the court released Deepak on a Rs 1.5-lakh bond with two sureties. It warned him that any breach of the peace over the next six months could lead to financial penalties and action.